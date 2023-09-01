Kenya: Yavi Beats Kenyan Contingent Again in Zurich as Kipsang Takes Fourth in 1500m

Nairobi — Kenyan-turned Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi beat the Kenyan contingent once again, as she claimed victory at the Zurich leg of the Diamond League, just under a week after clinching the World Championship title in Budapest.

The positions remained same as Budapest as Yavi won, with world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech coming home second and World U20 champion Faith Cherotich third.

Yavi posted a time of 9:03.19, Chepkoech 9:03.70 while Cherotich clocked 9:07.59.

The race followed a similar script to the World Championship where the three broke away from the rest of the field with under three laps to go.

Picking some learnings from Budapest, Chepkoech tried to give a go at a sprint finish, but Yavi proved too strong.

The two had gone over the last water hurdle side by side as well as the final barrier, but when Chepkoech tried to kick, Yavi summoned her energies to give a push to the finish line and edge the world record holder once again.

Jackline Chepkoech's struggles meanwhile continued as she finished a distant 12th.

Meanwhile in the men's 1500m, Abel Kipsang finished third in a dramatic race that was won by USA's Yared Nuguse on the line.

The American beat recently crowned champion Jpseh Kerr with 200th of a second with a dip on the line, after sprinting home from the inside lane.

Kipsang's attempt to put up a sprint in the final 50m wasn't successful as he just didn't have the legs to carry him through. He timed 3:30.85 while Nuguse timed 3:30.39, and Kerr 3:30.41.

Another Kenyan, world U20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot finished eighth.