Kenya Committed to Stronger Diplomatic Ties, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on nurturing mutually beneficial ties with countries across the world.

The good relations Kenya has built with countries over the years will be strengthened to benefit citizens through increased trade, business opportunities and diplomatic engagement.

He made the remarks on Friday at State House in Nairobi when he received the credentials from newly-appointed Ambassadors to Kenya.

They were High Commissioners Neil Wigan (United Kingdom), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda), Ambassadors Nicol Adamcová (Czech), Stephen Schönemann (Denmark) and Salim Ibrahim Al Naqbi (United Arab Emirates), Pedro Leon Cortes Ruiz (Colombia) and Caitríona Ingoldsby (Ireland).

Others were Non-Resident Ambassadors Ahmada El Badaoui Mohamed Fakih (Comoros), and Ante Cicvaric (Croatia). - Presidential Communication Service