Kenya Committed to Stronger Diplomatic Ties, President Ruto Says

1 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said Kenya is keen on nurturing mutually beneficial ties with countries across the world.

The good relations Kenya has built with countries over the years will be strengthened to benefit citizens through increased trade, business opportunities and diplomatic engagement.

He made the remarks on Friday at State House in Nairobi when he received the credentials from newly-appointed Ambassadors to Kenya.

They were High Commissioners Neil Wigan (United Kingdom), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda), Ambassadors Nicol Adamcová (Czech), Stephen Schönemann (Denmark) and Salim Ibrahim Al Naqbi (United Arab Emirates), Pedro Leon Cortes Ruiz (Colombia) and Caitríona Ingoldsby (Ireland).

Others were Non-Resident Ambassadors Ahmada El Badaoui Mohamed Fakih (Comoros), and Ante Cicvaric (Croatia). - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.