Uganda: Newly Appointed High Court Judges Deployed

The Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Zeija has deployed the 11 recently appointed acting Judges of the High Court in a move that will see three new High Court circuits operationalized.

In his deployment circular dated August 30, the Principal Judge noted that the new High Court Circuits to be operationalized include Bushenyi which is being carved out of Mbarara, Kiboga curved out of Mubende and Kitgum High Court which has been curved out of Gulu High Court circuit.

The deployments have seen Lady Justice Flavia Nabakooza taken to the Land Division while the outgoing Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Justice Jamson Karemani deployed to Kiboga as the first judge of the Circuit.

The new courts being operationalized are part of the Chief Justice's transformational agenda to improve access to justice by the people of Uganda.

During the launch of the video conferencing facility at Gulu High Court, the Chief Justice observed that the operationalization of the new High Court circuits will "greatly reduce on the long distances that the people have been trekking to access High Court services."

The deployments have also seen circuits with a heavy workload such as Fort Portal, Mbale and Mukono getting an additional Judge.

In the same vein, the land division has got two additional Judges while commercial, criminal and family divisions have each got one additional judge.

The deployments

Lady Justice Flavia Nabakooza- Land Division of the High Court

Justice Amos Kwizera - Mbarara High Court Circuit

Justice Jamson Karemani Karemera- Mubende High Court

Justice Phillip Willebrord Mwaka- Gulu High Court Circuit

Justice David L. Makumbi - Fort Portal High Court Circuit

Lady Justice Dr Christine Akello Echookit- Family Division of the High Court

Lady Justice Jaqueline Mwondha- Mukono High Court Circuit

Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala- Land Division of the High Court

Lady Justice Kania Rosette Comfort- Criminal Division of the High Court

Lady Justice Rubagumya Tumusiime Patience Emily- Commercial Division of the High Court

Justice Lubega Farouq -Mbale High Court Circuit