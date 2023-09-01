Uganda: Buganda Clan Heads Accused of Secret Meetings With Museveni Being Investigated

Buganda clan heads under investigation for secret engagements with President Museveni over land deal

A veil of secrecy has been lifted on a closed-door meeting that transpired involving twelve Buganda clan heads, who are now under investigation for engaging in private discussions with President Yoweri Museveni concerning a land deal valued at a staggering 9 billion Ugandan shillings.

The Nile Post has exclusively obtained information about the clandestine interactions, shedding light on the tensions brewing within the Buganda Kingdom.

These clan heads are alleged to have conducted meetings with President Museveni without the knowledge or approval of the kingdom's leadership, leading to questions about the transparency of these negotiations.

Sources with insight into the matter have disclosed that an investigating committee has been convened to address this issue.

The purpose of the committee is to delve into the nature of these secretive engagements and present their findings to the Kabaka, the traditional ruler of Buganda Kingdom, who holds significant influence over the region.

In an interview, Omutaka Namwama Salongo Augustine Kizito Mutumba, the head of the Kkobe clan and speaker of the clan heads' cabinet, shared that the accused clan leaders are preparing to present their perspectives to the investigating committee.

This committee is tasked with reporting its findings to the Kabaka, providing a much-anticipated conclusion to this affair.

Oweekitibwa Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the spokesperson for the Buganda Kingdom, affirmed that the matter was being handled with the utmost confidentiality urging Buganda's populace to remain patient and await an official statement from the kingdom.

However, not all officials were willing to address the situation. State Minister for Technology and National Guidance, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, declined to comment on the matter, expressing her bitterness towards discussing it further.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It has been revealed that Minister Nabbosa played a prominent role in these secretive negotiations.

She reportedly facilitated three meetings between the Buganda clan heads, referred to as Bataka, and President Museveni.

These discussions eventually resulted in a land deal worth 9 billion Ugandan shillings. The exact location of the acquired land, rumored to be situated along Kabaka Anjagala Road, remains undisclosed.

Buganda's Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, has distanced himself from the covert engagements that transpired.

Mayiga clarified that he was not informed about the secret talks between the Bataka and the central government, a revelation that reportedly surprised even the Kabaka.

Mayiga took the opportunity to stress the importance of adhering to proper communication channels when interacting with the central government.

As the investigation unfolds, the Buganda Kingdom is grappling with internal divisions and questions about transparency in leadership. The outcome of the investigating committee's findings will undoubtedly shape the future dynamics between the kingdom and the central government.