Uganda: Army to Launch Another Large-Scale Offensive Against ADF as Uganda's Stay in DRC is Extended

The Ugandan army, the UPDF is set to launch a fourth large-scale round of the offensive dubbed Operation Shuja against ADF terrorists inside the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The development comes after DRC extended the stay of Uganda inside the country as part of the operation against ADF which started in November, 2021.

On Wednesday, President Museveni met with senior commanders of the UPDF and the Congolese army ,the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) to review the progress of Operation Shuja.

The meeting that took place at State House in Entebbe was part of the MOU between the two governments to jointly fight ADF.

The UPDF delegation was led by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi whereas the FARDC side was led by the Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Christian Tshiwewe Songesha.

President Museveni advised the Senior officers to ensure that the forces are close and friendly to the people if they are to win against the hostile forces.

"The army must always be close with the people. You cannot fight a war without the support of the population. That is why the politics and discipline of the army must be right because otherwise if people are angry with you, even if you fight well, in the end you will lose," Gen Museveni said.

The UPDF CDF, Gen Mbadi said the meeting comes at a critical stage that requires better decision-making by the joint forces.

"Our efforts must bring peace and security in Eastern DRC, especially in the area of Operation Shujaa to enable our people to engage in socio-economic activities for their well-being and cross-border trade," he said.

Gen Mbadi commended the people of Eastern DRC for committed to peace in their country and neighbouring Uganda.

"Your presence here today is a clear testimony of the importance you attach to the existing bilateral relations between our two countries which are growing by strength; not only the importance you attach to the bilateral relations but also to Operation Shujaa for the pacification of that part of the country," Gen Mbadi said.

He said UPDF and FARDC should continue to enhance cooperation in defence, especially in the areas of training and explore available opportunities in the defence industries for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

Lt Gen Tshiwewe paid tribute and compassion to the UPDF troops who lost their lives and those injured in the battleground during the ongoing operation Shujaa for the benefit of bringing peace.

"We do not take for granted the sacrifice of the fallen UPDF men and women, casualties in the battleground and the families of the bereaved colleagues for the peace they have won for the good of the rest of the people in DRC and Uganda," Lt Gen Tshiwewe noted.

The meeting was attended by; Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Maj Gen Dick Olum, Maj Gen James Birungi, Maj Gen Christian Ndaywel Okura (CMI FARDC), Maj Gen Mpezo Mbele Bruno (Commander 34th Military region, North Kivu) and other Senior Officers from UPDF and FARDC.

Operation Shuja reviewed

Earlier, the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi and his Congolese counterpart, Lt Gen Christian Tshiwewe Songesa had held a joint meeting to review and evaluate the progress of Operation Shujaa.

The meeting is part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to jointly fight the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Eastern DRC.

Following the review meeting, the stay of the Ugandan troops in Eastern DRC to fight ADF insurgents was extended.

It is however not clear whether the area of operation for the UPDF was extended to ensure the terrorist group is followed to areas where their fighters have escaped to following the heavy fire from the Ugandan army.

ADF

Designated as a terrorist group by the US government, ADF has used the name Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen (City of Monotheism and Holy Warriors--MTM) to refer to emphasize its links to the Islamic State.

In 2019, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an ADF attack and first referenced a "Central Africa Province."

The Islamic State group has in the past claimed that ADF is its Central African offshoot.

The ADF has since been specifically named as Islamic State in DRC to move away from being referred to as the Central Africa Province of ISIS/ ISIL.

The Bridgeway Foundation, a US charity organization recently indicated that Operation Shuja has dealt a heavy blow on ADF inside DRC.

For example, the organization noted that over 358 members of ADF who have left the group due to the pressure from the Ugandan army.

Recently, the UPDF displayed a cache of weapons and ammunition which was seized from the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) rebel and extremist group in the Democratic Republic of Congo( DRC).

The cache of 151 weapons also included bullets and various types of guns, including 142 submachine guns(SMG), eight pieces of PMK Machine guns, one 60 millimeters mortar, 111 military, 45 radio charger ports and 10 batteries has been seized in the past one year or so during the joint operation with the DRC army, FARDC since November 2021.

In June this year, President Museveni said at least 500 ADF fighters including senior commanders had been killed since Operation Shuja started.