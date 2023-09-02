Angola: Japan Aims to Increase Business With Angola

Luanda — The Japanese ambassador to Angola, Suzuki Toru, on Friday called for an increase in the volume of business between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Japanese diplomat, who was speaking to the press following a meeting with Angola National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira, said he recognises that the volume of business between the two countries is still not satisfactory.

In fact, he said, the volume of business between the two countries at the moment is still not satisfactory, reminding that this is why the two countries recently signed a reciprocal investment promotion agreement.

The diplomat praised Angola's great economic potential, looking forward to greater business opportunities between the two countries.

In March, President João Lourenço made a state visit to Japan, aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Similarly, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry visited Angola in August, during which an agreement was signed to promote investment in both directions.

For the Japanese diplomat, these events have helped to open up a new era of co-operation between the two states.

In addition to relations between states, the diplomat and his interlocutor reviewed inter-parliamentary cooperation, confirming the presence of six Japanese MPs at the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to be held next October in the Angolan capital.

Japan has strongly supported the demining process in Angola and is implementing projects in the health, education, food assistance, telecommunications and agriculture sectors, with a turnover of around 50 million dollars in terms of trade.

Among the biggest private projects is the development of the Port of Namibe, being carried out by the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, valued at around 700 million dollars.

Bilateral co-operation between Angola and Japan began in 1988 as Emergency Aid, through the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

After the end of the war in Angola in 2002, Japan began to co-operate with Angola in the areas of demining, social reintegration of ex-military personnel and refugees reintegration.

