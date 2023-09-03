Rwanda: Idris Elba Shares Message After Visit in Rwanda

Renowned British actor and musician, Idris Elba shared with the world about his second visit and experience in Rwanda via his social media.

Idris and his wife Sabrina were among the 23 gorilla namers during the 19th Kwita Izina naming ceremony.

The duo christened a male baby gorilla from the Mutobo family, whose mother's name is Mudakama. They named the baby gorilla 'Narame.'

During his speech at the Kwita Izina ceremony, Idris said that he can not believe how much Rwanda has grown and has become a shining example in Africa.

A post made on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by Idriss Elba indicated his excitement for being part of this year's gorilla namers.

"Sabi and I had the honour of attending the Kwita Izina naming ceremony in Rwanda.

We named our guy 'Narame' which means 'long lie."

We also had an amazing conversation with President Kagame on the important role the creative arts can play in the shaping of Africa's future.

A new direction.

Thank you to the beautiful people of Rwanda for the experience and hospitality," he shared.

Through a post made on Instagram, Sabrina Elba thanked the President for receiving them and mentioned that Rwanda is a beacon of hope for Africa.

"Beautiful Rwanda,Thank you for letting us name a baby gorilla at this years Kwita Izina naming ceremony. We named our little guy Narame which translates to long life. His mother lost her two previous baby's so we hope this one has a long and fruitful life," she shared.

On September 1, the couple met with the president , and discussed several opportunities for partnerships in developing the creative arts industry in Rwanda.

Known for his charming dynamic performances, Idris Akuna Elba is an actor, musician, and producer.

He first came to Rwanda in 2005 during the production of the film 'Sometimes in April'about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The 50-year-old was born and raised in London to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leone Creole father.

Idris Elba, also known as Dj Big Drills, carries to his name various global accolades. In 2016, He was appointed Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, thanks to his services to drama.