Uganda: Police Detonates Bomb At Miracle Centre Cathedral

3 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Adam Mayambala

Police have arrested a man suspected to have planted a bomb at the entrance of Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga. The suspect has been identified as Abdulrahman Kintu (28).

Police detonated the bomb before tracking down and arresting the suspect.

The incident has been confirmed by Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

Onyango said the church, led by Pastor Robert Kayanja, had to be evacuated as soon as presence of the bomb was detected.

Police explosives experts detonated the bomb at the entrance of Miracle Centre Cathedral.

The church hosts hundreds of congregants every Sunday.

The incident comes on the heels of a warning by the British High Commission in July that Uganda was at risk of terror attacks. The British High Commission warned its nationals to avoid places that attract crowds like churches, bars, markets and taxi parks.

