South Africa: 'ANC Will Get Outright Majority' - Ramaphosa

His government is plagued by load shedding, poor service delivery and rampant theft of public funds, but President Cyril Ramaphosa insists the ANC will get an outright majority in next year's elections.

He said his confidence comes from the loyal traditional ANC voters whom he said will once again guarantee victory for the ANC.

"The ANC is going to achieve an outright majority. So relax. We are not working towards being in a coalition," he said.

"We are confident that we are going to emerge victorious."

He said the majority of the people who have always voted for the ANC and supported the ANC, still see the ANC as the only vehicle that can consolidate the country and make it better.

"Only the ANC that started the transformation process can continue with the consolidation," he told a public engagement with the country's media.

He said the ANC was still the only party in the country with wall-to-wall representation in all wards and voting districts in the country.

The main opposition party, the DA only had wall-to-wall representation in areas dominated by white people and other minority groups. Even 30 years into democracy, there are still no DA offices in many black communities in townships and villages.

Ramaphosa said this as Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding during the weekend despite mining companies, heavy industries and firms being closed or operating on reduced capacity.

Eskom said: "Following the loss of an additional 4 generating units and the requirement to replenish emergency reserves, Stage 4 load shedding will be maintained until 4pm on Sunday."

This means the state was battling to supply enough electricity for basic needs like cooking in households across the country.

Affluent suburbs in the Johannesburg North and Sandton lost six hours of electricity on Sunday while 12 hour blackouts were reported in rural parts of the country.

Of South Africa's 257 municipalities, the Auditor General said only 38 receive clean audits and racked up over R32 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

At least 7.9 million people are unemployed in South Africa with seven in 10 young people in the country unemployed.

Over 18 million people in South Africa are receiving social grants.