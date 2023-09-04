South Africa: Prince Buthelezi Discharged From Hospital

3 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu nation has been discharged from St Augustine Hospital.

He was readmitted to the hospital on 2 August for management of back pains.

Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Buthelezi said Prince Buthelezi was now recovering at home and urged visitors to give him some time to recover. He said that it would take time for Buthelezi to return to his official duties as he needed more time at home to recover.

On Thursday his daughter Princess Phumzile Buthelezi said that her father was supposed to have been discharged a long time ago but the burning incident delayed his discharge.

"We are a peaceful family and we don't want to fight. We were supposed to file a lawsuit against the hospital for the negligence of the nurses who burnt him with a hot water bottle while he was in the intensive care unit, but we decided not to take any legal action against them," said Princess Phumzile.

She said it was painful when people claimed that their father was already dead and the family was waiting for the Brics Summit to be over so that they could take him off the life support machines. She said it was all lies.

The family thanked South Africans for the well wishes and supporting messages including and also his security detail that was by his side day and night.

According to the family, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and others were among the people who were supporting Prince Buthelezi on his road to recovery.

His children including Prince Ntuthuko, Princess Phumzile, Princess Sibuyiselo and his grandchildren were always in hospital to visit him.

The Anglican Church bishops led by Cape Town Bishop Thabo Makgoba also led a church sermon where only nurses were allowed to take part.

Buthelezis life took a turn for the worse when he was given a backpain injection.

