South Africa: Last Gasp Hotto Strike Completes Pirates Comeback

Orlando Pirates survived a scare with a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Stellenbosch in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Deon Hotto struck in stoppage time to add to Zakhele Lepasa's 66th-minute equaliser for the Buccaneers after the hosts had gone ahead on the stroke of halftime through defender Ismael Toure.

For most of the game Pirates struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage against Stellenbosch, whose defender Thabo Moloisane was sent off in the 32nd minute.

But crucially for Jose Riveiro's side, they kept themselves on course to defend the MTN8 and the Spaniard remains unbeaten in 11 Cup matches since arriving in South Africa last season.

With four minutes into the match, Iqraam Rayners forced a spectacular save from Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine as the Buccaneers defence did not look convincing in the early stages.

The Soweto giants' first realistic chance at goal after 25 minutes when Tapelo Xoki's header went just wide.

The home side was then reduced to 10 men after defender Moloisane was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Patrick Maswanganyi.

It was the second straight game they played with a player down after Devin Titus was sent for an early shower in a Premier Soccer League match against Kaizer Chiefs last week.

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens then made a spectacular save of Monnapule Saleng's headed effort with four minutes to halftime.

As both sides struggled for goals, Lepasa thought he had beaten the halftime whistle but his goal was ruled offside.

But it was the Cape Winelands side who instead found the target before the break when defender Toure headed in a Fawaaz Basadien corner kick for his first-ever goal in South African football.

Red-hot Lepasa then replied for Pirates after heading in Patrick Maswanganyi's cross from the left side.

It was goal number four for the Bafana Bafana forward in two MTN8 games and his tenth of the season in nine matches across all competitions.

Man of the Match Maswanganyi was provider again late on, crossing in for Deon Hotto to head in and steal victory for Pirates when the contest seemed headed for a draw.