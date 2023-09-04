South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls for Nation to Speak Out Against Police Killings

analysis

Get angry. Be as angry as hell.

This was the main message communicated by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele when remembering the deaths of 34 police officers killed in the line of duty this year.

Ramaphosa called on the nation not to tolerate the men and women in blue being killed.

But he was talking to a nation that has a love-hate relationship with the police. The black majority has been traumatised by years of brutality from apartheid police.

As such, some communities do not always mourn the death of police officers, even those killed in the line of duty.

President Ramaphosa said: "The hard work of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, known as the Hawks, has resulted in the arrest of 76 suspected police murderers over the past year. These cases are currently before different courts.

"A total of 488 suspects have been arrested for deaths of police officers since 2018. Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down nine life sentences."

Former president Thabo Mbeki has recently called for a more caring approach to policing, including demilitarising SAPS ranks to civilian ranks.

However, Ramaphosa in reaction to the Limpopo shootout which has left 19 suspects dead said police should act when under attack.

"The shootout that happened in Limpopo just 48 hours ago when criminals opened fire on police, and the police did what they're trained for," Ramaphosa said.

"When under such an attack they should continue to protect lives, property and also to protect their own lives and the lives of their colleagues."

Every year, on the first Sunday of September, the police remember their fallen heroes and this year, 34 names were engraved on the National Memorial Wall of the Union Buildings.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele also paid a moving tribute.

"While the sun shines on us this morning as we gather at the capital city, sadly the sun sets prematurely on 34 of our own.

"From April last year to March 2023, 34 SAPS officers, including four female officers were brutally killed while in the line of duty," Cele said.

"We remember them today, we salute them, today we're gathered in our collective grief to honour these officers who paid the ultimate price."

Ramaphosa, Cele and South African Police Service National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, laid wreaths in honour of police officers killed in the line of duty.