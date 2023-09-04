Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Inauguration Ceremony of President Emmerson Mnagagwa

3 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 04 September 2023 ,embark on a working visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnagagwa.

The Presidential Inauguration Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in the capital city Harare.

The Republic of South Africa congratulated the government and the people of The Republic of Zimbabwe for organizing and holding the harmonized elections to elect the President, National Assembly and Local government representatives, which took place on 23 and 24 August 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

