South Africa: 'Abhorrent and Reprehensible' Conduct - Court Orders State to Pay Damages for Torture of Prison Inmates

3 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

The sadistic conduct of Department of Correctional Services officials and the attempted official coverup, including by medical personnel, was reminiscent of apartheid state torture, a Johannesburg High Court judge emphasised.

In a landmark ruling, Judge Ellem Francis has found the state liable for damages under the Prevention and Combating of Torture of Persons Act 13 of 2013, known as the Torture Act.

This is the first such order in democratic South Africa.

The sadistic conduct of Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials and the attempted official coverup, including by medical personnel, was reminiscent of apartheid state torture, the Johannesburg High Court judge highlighted in his ruling.

Handing down judgment on 31 August in the matter between the minister of justice and correctional services and five inmates at Leeuwkop Prison -- Llewellyn Smith, Xolani Zulu, Benson Qibi, Abel Phasha and Mthokozisi Sithole -- Francis severely censured state officials.

"It is rather sad and disturbing that some of the events that took place during the dark days of apartheid continue to take place in our beloved country at correctional facilities where some people in charge have learnt from the former masters about how to treat inmates who do not toe the line," he said.

It was also "shocking that some officials would gang together to come up with a version in an attempt to mislead the courts about what really happened at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.