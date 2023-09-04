Zimbabwe: Nelson Chamisa's Ccc Abandons Legal Challenge of Zimbabwe Poll Results

analysis

Zimbabwe's main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party, led by Nelson Chamisa, will not lodge a court challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial re-election on 23 August, arguing that the country's courts are 'captured'. This paves the way for a subdued inauguration of the veteran Zanu-PF leader on Monday.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be inaugurated on Monday, 4 September at the National Sports Stadium in Harare for his second term in office after Nelson Chamisa of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party failed to file papers in the country's apex court to challenge the Zanu-PF leader's re-election in polls that were condemned by the opposition and international observers.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared that Mnangagwa won the presidential vote on 23 August with 52.6%, while Chamisa got 44% of the total votes cast. The remainder was split between other smaller parties.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the party would not go to court in its quest to set aside Mnangagwa's controversial win, arguing that Zimbabwe's courts were captured by Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. Mkwananzi said the party had dispatched envoys on a diplomatic offensive to push for fresh polls.

"We are following the political and diplomatic route to bring pressure to bear on Mr Mnangagwa and his FAZ [Forever Associates of Zimbabwe] to concede that there was no election and cooperate in line with SADC guidelines to bring forth a fresh, free and fair election," Mkwananzi said.

He was quoted by Zimlive.com as...