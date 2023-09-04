South Africa: Panel Finds No Evidence of Arms Loaded On to Lady R, Claims Ramaphosa - but Will Still Keep the Full Report Secret

An independent panel has found no evidence that weapons were loaded on to the Russian cargo vessel the Lady R, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. But the panel's report won't be released to the public, he added.

The panel tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the docking of the Lady R in Simon's Town last December has found no evidence to support the allegations that weapons were loaded on to the vessel destined for Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

The President was addressing the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and the findings of the independent panel appointed to investigate the allegations that the US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship Lady R uploaded arms for Russia at the Simon's Town Naval Base.

"From its investigation, the panel found no evidence that any cargo of weapons was loaded for export on to the ship Lady R," Ramaphosa said.

"When all matters are considered, none of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true, and none of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that had been levelled against our country," he continued.

Ramaphosa said he would not release the report in light of "the fact that the evidence given to the panel was classified and the fact that revealing the details of the equipment offloaded could jeopardise the...