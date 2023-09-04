Rwanda: Senator William Ntidendereza Dies at 72

Senator William Ntidendereza has passed on at the age of 72, after a short illness which has not yet publicly communicated, according to a communique from Senate of Rwanda.

"It is with heavy heart and deep sorrow that the Senate of Rwanda announces that Senator William Ntidendereza has passed away on this September 3, 2023 at King Faisal Hospital due to illness," reads part of the statement by the President of Senate, François Xavier Kalinda, on the senator's death.

"Our thoughts are with his family. May His Soul Rest in Peace," the statement adds.

Born on November 6, 1950, Ntidendereza was a senator since October 2019, elected in the City of Kigali.

Regarding education, Ntidendereza held a bachelor's degree in education and psychology, indicates information from the Senate.

Other important functions he held include being the Secretary General of the former National Itorero Commission from 2012 to 2018. "Itorero" mean a Rwandan civic education institution which aims mainly at teaching all Rwandans to uphold their culture through its different values such as national unity, social solidarity, patriotism, integrity, bravery, tolerance, the dos and don'ts of the society.

Earlier -- from 2009-2012 -- Ntidendereza served as Vice chairman of National Itorero Commission, and Mayor of Kicukiro District in the City of Kigali from 2006-2008.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the University of Rwanda from 1996-2000.

Meanwhile, details regarding the memorial services and the funeral will be communicated later, as per the abovementioned senatorial statement.