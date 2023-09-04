Uganda: Kin Kariisa Addresses Unaa Convention As Next Media Goes Global

Next Media CEO, Kin Kariisa was among the speakers as the UNAA Convention and Trade Expo Dallas entered its third day.

The 35th convention is being hosted at Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking to attendees, Kin hailed the leadership of the Uganda North America Association (UNAA) for partnering with Next Media.

"Thank you to the incredible leadership of Uganda North America Association (UNAA) for an amazing partnership. I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with Ugandans in the diaspora here in Dallas Texas, to talk about our platform AfroMobile, exciting content like live TV channels, radio, Ugandan movies, DJ mixes, podcasts, news, and live events and we are connecting you back home to our motherland Uganda," Kariisa said.

He pledged that Next Media will continue partnering with UNAA for more exciting activities.

Kariisa has become the first Ugandan media owner to be invited to address the UNAA convention and the feat is a testament to how Next Media always represents the interest of Ugandans abroad.

This is part of Next Media's goals to become a continental and global African media powerhouse and the opportunity to partner with UNAA is a shot in the arm towards this objective.

Next Media sent journalists to this year's UNAA convention to report live on interests of Uganda and its citizens as the media conglomerate seeks to have the Ugandan diaspora represented well.

Next Media has also consistently used modern technology to tell stories of Ugandans who live abroad in a bid to connect them back home.

This year's UNAA Convention that started on September, 1 will climax today, September, 4 having featured a wide array of thought-provoking sessions, inspiring speakers, and engaging workshops.

The annual convention brings together Ugandans in North America.