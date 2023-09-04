Africa: Zimbabwe to Lock Out Envoys Whose Presidents Skip Its Leader's Swearing

Nairobi — Zimbabwe has limited admission of foreign envoys attending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration to those accompanying their respective Heads of State.

The country's Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador James Manzou advised diplomats whose Heads of State will not be traveling for the event to keep off.

"Please be advised that only heads of mission whose heads of states or government are attending the inauguration ceremony will be allowed to come," he said in a note sent to all missions represented in Harare.

Kenya dispatched Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to represent President William Ruto at the second-term inauguration of President Mnangagwa slated for Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Mudavadi's Press Office said Kenya underscores the strong relations between the two countries conveying the country's goodwill message to Mnangagwa on his re-election for the second term.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, H.E President William Ruto congratulates President-elect, H.E Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election for the second term," read the statement.

President Ruto praised the people of Zimbabwe for peacefully exercising their democratic right, reaffirming Kenya's support for Zimbabwe's development.

"Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening the long-standing relationship it shares with the government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe."

Mnangagwa won a contested in August after garnering 52.6 per cent of the vote according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, defeating his opponent Nelson Chamisa who got 44 per cent of the vote under the Citizens Coalition for Change party.