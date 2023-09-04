Uganda: Government Warns Schools On Fees Increment

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Education and Sports warned schools against increasing tuition without authorization from the government after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among raised concern over the matter.

During the plenary sitting of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among warned that the continued unilateral increment of fees by school owners and administrators was giving parents sleepless nights in the wake of the prevailing economic circumstances and the convenience of parents.

In a statement to Parliament on Thursday, 31 August 2023, the Minister of State for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, heeded the calls and presented interventions.

"...the ministry shares the concern of Honourable Members about prohibitive school fees charges which are denying access to education for a number of learners and compromising the Government objectives of providing affordable, quality education for all and increasing equitable access to Education," he said.

Fee increments will now no longer be arbitrary.

"No school, private or government, shall increase school fees for whatever reason without written authorization from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports and/or chief administrative officer/town clerk as the case may be," he added.

The minister said other cash and non-cash requirements outside the approved school fees structure are prohibited.

"All non-cash items must be catered for in the school budget," he added.