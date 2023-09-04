Uganda: Government Warns Schools On Fees Increment

3 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)
By The Idependent

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Education and Sports warned schools against increasing tuition without authorization from the government after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among raised concern over the matter.

During the plenary sitting of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among warned that the continued unilateral increment of fees by school owners and administrators was giving parents sleepless nights in the wake of the prevailing economic circumstances and the convenience of parents.

In a statement to Parliament on Thursday, 31 August 2023, the Minister of State for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, heeded the calls and presented interventions.

"...the ministry shares the concern of Honourable Members about prohibitive school fees charges which are denying access to education for a number of learners and compromising the Government objectives of providing affordable, quality education for all and increasing equitable access to Education," he said.

Fee increments will now no longer be arbitrary.

"No school, private or government, shall increase school fees for whatever reason without written authorization from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports and/or chief administrative officer/town clerk as the case may be," he added.

The minister said other cash and non-cash requirements outside the approved school fees structure are prohibited.

"All non-cash items must be catered for in the school budget," he added.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.