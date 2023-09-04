Uganda: Speaker Among Demands Timely Payment of Sportsmen and Women

Kampala, Uganda — The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among asked sports federations to ensure timely payment of allowances and other remuneration to sportsmen and women, especially those whose successes in international competitions bring glory to Uganda.

According to Among, persistent complaints about poor, late or no payment of sportsmen and women as well as their coaches has cast the country in a bad light and discouraged others who want to represent the country in various competitions.

"If we don't take sports as a priority then we are doomed. Minister, much as we are celebrating, what members are saying, these federations don't pay the athletes, because the money is given to federations, we don't pay them directly. The federations must pay them and in time," she said.

She made the remarks during Wednesday's plenary sitting while paying special tribute to the national senior athletics team and the national netball team, the She Cranes for their outstanding performance at the recently concluded competitions.

The athletics team bagged two Gold medals at the 19th World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, and finished in 11th position overall, while the She Cranes recorded their best-ever finish at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, which ended early this month.

"We must have accountability by all the federations and all the sports persons must be paid by their federations; all the promises that have been made to all the athletes including Aki Bua," Among said.