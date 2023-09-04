Angolan Government Reaffirms Improvement in Business Environment

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Saturday said his government has done everything in terms of policies to create a good business environment to attract foreign direct private investment and encourage banks and the private business sector to do their part.

"The results are still timid, we need greater boldness, for entrepreneurs to accept taking the risk inherent in any business", said João Lourenço at the meeting with the Economic and Social Council, an advisory body to the president.

According to the president, the government is giving full support to family farming and as a result, much of what is being consumed comes from family farming in practically every municipality of the country.

"We also want to see an increase in food production by small and medium-sized enterprises. We encourage all those who are seriously involved in grain production, corn, beans, soy, rice, sorghum and wheat, in the production of poultry and eggs, goats and pigs, cattle in order to achieve food self-sufficiency," Joao Lourenço underscored.

He went on to disclose that the government has opened up funding lines to promote the production of grains, meat and fish and other seafood products, an opportunity that should be seized by Angola's private business sector.

The president said the country is making a great effort to increase water and energy supply for the population and companies and to promote national industry.

He announced that thousands of kilometers of lines will be built to transport the energy produced in the lower Kwanza basin by the Capanda, Laúca and Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric dams when they are completed, in order to supply the whole country with energy.

João Lourenço spoke of the need to diversify the economy, considerably increase the production of goods and services and diversify and increase the sources of foreign currency collection to face the current and worrying situation.

"We cannot conform to our reality of excessive dependence on crude oil export revenues, in 48 years of national independence and 21 years of effective peace", he emphasised.

João Lourenço underscored the need to broaden the range of export products, preferably manufactured, with added value to sell at a better price and guarantee local employment, especially for young people.

