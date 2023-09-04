Kenya: Kalonzo Cautions Ruto's 'Mambo Ni Matatu' Motto Could Fuel Persecution

Nairobi — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has cautioned against the deployment of extra-legal interventions in the fight against corruption following President William Ruto's warning in which he said graft lords have three choices.

Speaking at a funeral of a former ward representative Constance Mwandawiro in Taiat Taveta on Saturday, the former Vice President said persons accused of corruption should be subjected to due process.

"People should also be put in order. Everyone is speaking about 'three things', why is no one speaking about 'ten things'?" he posed.

"When someone does something wrong, they should be told they are on the wrong, because what matters is the lives of Kenyans and we want to develop here a democratic culture," he said.

Kalonzo's veiled response was in reference to President Ruto's now popular phrase that the corrupt must choose between leaving the country, being committed to jail, or going to heaven.

"I have told all those people to get out. That company (Mumias Sugar) is a public company, and we will reorganize it. There are three options; either leave Kenya, end up in jail or go to heaven," President Ruto said in a recent trip to the western sugar belt.

Backlash

Ruto's statement has attracted a backlash from both the opposition and members of civil society who have warned it could lead to illegal detentions.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and human rights groups slammed President Ruto over his remarks on how he intends to deal with sugar cartels in the western part of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LSK President Eric Theuri termed the president's remarks as detrimental to the functions of the criminal justice system and the rule of law.

"The demand we want to make to the president is to withdraw and apologize," he said.

However, Ruto defended his stance on corruption saying it is not a threat but a push to stem graft in his administration.

Speaking on Wednesday during a consultative meeting with Western Kenya leaders at the Kakamega State Lodge, Ruto said his move to fight corruption in the country is unstoppable.

The Head of State added Kenya has suffered immensely due to corruption, theft and wastage of public resources.

"It is not a threat as some people put it. We cannot continue to entertain this. We need a lasting break. All thieves must stop their acts," he said.

"There is no place for such people. Leave the country, go to jail or go to heaven."