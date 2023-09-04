Kenya: Azimio Recognizes Ruto, We Will Wait to Try Our Luck in 2027 - Kalonzo

Nairobi — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the opposition will wait for the 2027 polls to try their luck at the presidency.

Speaking in Voi when he attended the burial of nominated Taita Taveta MCA Constance Mwandawiro on Saturday, Kalonzo appeared to suggest that the opposition coalition will not challenge President William Ruto's government but instead focus on ongoing bipartisan talks citing goodwill by the Head of State.

"We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of the talks," Kalonzo said.

"Because of his (Ruto's) stand, we continue to recognize him, and we will wait for the next time because who knows? God's plans, and we must respect God may be with us next."

He added the Head of State had shown maturity and statesmanship by supporting the national dialogue despite resistance from key allies.

Kalonzo, who co-chairs the National Dialogue Committee alongside Kenya Kwanza's Kimani Ichung'wah, said nobody will stop the talks that have since received a nod from the National Assembly and the Senate.

"We have a problem with what some people are saying. President Ruto's Deputy (Gachagua) attended a funeral in Ukambani and what he said there has left residents wondering what kind of leader he is. But we will call everyone to order," Kalonzo said as he accused Gachagua of attempting to frustrate the peace initiative.

The National Dialogue Committee (NDC) is set to sign a framework agreement on Wednesday after both the National Assembly and the Senate approved the establishment of the 10-member team and another 8-member technical team to support it.

The NDC, which includes leaders from both Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio , has 60 days to hold talks and submit a report to Parliament for consideration.