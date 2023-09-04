Rwanda: Gasogi Breaks AS Kigali Jinx As Marines Overcome Etincelles in Rubavu Derby

Gasogi United beat AS Kigali for the first time in their history as Saturday's 2-1 win in the Primus National League ended the City of Kigali-sponsored side's dominance in grand style.

It was a keenly contested encounter at Kigali Pele Stadium as all three goals were scored in the second half after a barren first 45 minutes.

Both teams came chasing an early opener in the first quarter of the hour but they had all their chances squandered.

AS Kigali were in control of the game in the first 30 minutes but Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye failed to trouble the Gasogi goalkeeper who was at the top of his form and it was his team who maintained the pace of the game as they decided to dominate ball possession in vital areas.

The first half ended with both sides tied to a barren draw.

The second half started with the same momentum but it was the Gasogi's attack which looked sharper.

Maxwell Djoumekou broke the deadlock in the 68th minute to put Gasogi ahead but Felix Kone restored parity for AS Kigali seven minutes later.

Akbar Muderi popped up with what proved to be the match winner for Gasogi in the 77th minute as they held on until referee blew the final whistle.

Gasogi have now amassed six points out of a possible 9. They lost 2-1 to Rayon before bouncing back with two consecutive 2-1 wins over Muhazi United and now AS Kigali.

Other Games

Elsewhere in Nyamata, Bugesera FC pulled off a major shock as they inflicted a 4-0 humiliating defeat on Kiyovu Sports. Vincent Adams, Ani Elijah, Olivier Dushimama were all on target while Eric Ndizeye scored in his own net to the Green Baggies' travelling fans' dismay.

At Ubworoherane Stadium, Musanze made it three wins in a row after beating Sunrise FC 2-1. Sulley Muhammed and Anicet Muhire scored for the hosts while Vincent Habamahoro netted at consolation goal for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Ismael Gikamba netted the only goal of the game as Marines beat Etincelles 1-0 to win the Rubavu derby.

Also at Ngoma Stadium, Ally Kwitonda was on target as APR narrowly beat Etoile de l'Est 1-0 to hand them the third straight defeat of the season.