Congo-Kinshasa: Two Chinese Killed in Attack on DR Congo Gold Convoy

3 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

Two Chinese nationals and two others have been killed in an attack on a convoy carrying gold in the eastern DR Congo

According to Reuters, Friday's ambush targeted a four-vehicle convoy belonging to TSM Mining that was carrying gold from a site near the Kimbi River in the Fizi region of South Kivu province.

The attackers "stole parcels of gold which they took away into the bush", said Sammy Badibanga Kalondji, an official in Fizi.

The two others killed were an armed personnel and a driver from the DR Congo.

Kalondji said three others were wounded in the attack - a Chinese mine employee and two locals, another soldier and a mineworker.

The attackers were from the neighbouring Maniema region, he said.

CODECO kills 15

Meanwhile, reports from DR Congo indicate that early week, at least 15 people died after militia attacked the worshippers praying in a Church in northeastern DR Congo.

Militiamen, who belonged to the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), which is a militia group involved in various brutal ethnic killings, on Sunday attacked a fishing camp in Gobu, stated Charite Banza, president of civil society in Ituri province. CODECO is closely affiliated with the DR Congo national army, FARDC.

The attack that took place on Sunday lasted for more than two hours, and ended with the killing of 15 people, said Banza while speaking to the AFP, further stating that seven other people died in the same area a week earlier.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.