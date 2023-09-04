Congo-Kinshasa: Two Chinese Killed in Attack on DR Congo Gold Convoy

Two Chinese nationals and two others have been killed in an attack on a convoy carrying gold in the eastern DR Congo

According to Reuters, Friday's ambush targeted a four-vehicle convoy belonging to TSM Mining that was carrying gold from a site near the Kimbi River in the Fizi region of South Kivu province.

The attackers "stole parcels of gold which they took away into the bush", said Sammy Badibanga Kalondji, an official in Fizi.

The two others killed were an armed personnel and a driver from the DR Congo.

Kalondji said three others were wounded in the attack - a Chinese mine employee and two locals, another soldier and a mineworker.

The attackers were from the neighbouring Maniema region, he said.

CODECO kills 15

Meanwhile, reports from DR Congo indicate that early week, at least 15 people died after militia attacked the worshippers praying in a Church in northeastern DR Congo.

Militiamen, who belonged to the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), which is a militia group involved in various brutal ethnic killings, on Sunday attacked a fishing camp in Gobu, stated Charite Banza, president of civil society in Ituri province. CODECO is closely affiliated with the DR Congo national army, FARDC.

The attack that took place on Sunday lasted for more than two hours, and ended with the killing of 15 people, said Banza while speaking to the AFP, further stating that seven other people died in the same area a week earlier.