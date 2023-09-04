Sudan: RSF-SAF Clashes Rage Across Sudan, Countless Dead and Injured in Wake

Khartoum / Nyala / Omdurman / El Obeid — Violent clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered the twentieth day in South Darfur's capital of Nyala yesterday, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries among civilians. Khartoum also witnessed a continuation of battles between the SAF and the RSF, on Wednesday. Three people were killed and four were injured in renewed clashes in the city of El Obeid, North Kordofan state, on the same day.

Witnesses to the violence in Nyala informed Radio Dabanga that "the army bombed targets towards the El Sikka Hadid neighborhood, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries".

On Monday, a joint force from the armed struggle movements arrived in Nyala to participate in securing the city and protecting the markets. Participants stressed their intention to remain neutral between the two warring parties.

The city is witnessing a complete blackout of communications and the Internet, except for MTN's text messaging service.

Nyala violence

Last week, about 40 people were killed in one day as a result of the bombing of Teiba Bridge, where dozens of citizens took shelter from the violent artillery shelling.

"The victims sought refuge under the bridge connecting the Teiba and El Sikka Hadid neighbourhoods, while others died inside their homes," one of the sources said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the RSF said that the SAF indiscriminately shelled the eastern neighbourhoods of Nyala, including Teiba and El Sikka Hadid, with heavy artillery, "claiming the lives of 42 people and injuring dozens". The paramilitary force evacuated several wounded to healthcare facilities, including the RSF field hospital in Nyala.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, the Ombadda El Sabeel neighborhood gathering in Omdurman accused the RSF of killing a child and wounding his grandmother with a gunshot on Tuesday afternoon.

People of the El Omda neighborhood in Omdurman revealed that the Rapid Support Forces stormed all the homes of the neighborhood and looted them, and that two Rapid Support members were killed by army bullets on Tuesday.

El Obeid

Radio Dabanga sources reported that clashes between the army and the RSF broke out on Wednesday in the western neighborhoods of the city of El Obeid, North Kordofan State, resulting in the deaths of two people and more injuries among the population.

Sources noted that the clashes continued Wednesday, as both sides used a mixture of heavy and light weapons.

Furthermore, they pointed out that displacement operations continue in areas witnessing clashes between the SAF and the RSF in the city's southern and western areas. This has led to an increase in the number of shelter centres from 18 to 37.