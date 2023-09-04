Uganda: Education Ministry Top Official Accused of Orchestrating Chaos At Mbale School for Deaf

The Commissioner in charge of special needs at the Ministry of Education, Sarah Bugoosi has been accused of orchestrating chaos at the Mbale School for the Deaf in Eastern Uganda.

Recently, the LCIII Chairperson for Busoba Sub County in Mbale district, Obed Mwiri petitioned Parliament, seeking a halt of the transfers, alleging political influence from Bugoosi.

Appearing before parliament's education committee as part of investigations in regards the petition, the Minister of State for Higher Education, Chrysostom Muyingo said the ministry had engaged with several stakeholders including Equal Opportunities Commission and preliminary findings indicate that there were traces of bad blood between the school administration, the Board of Governors of the school and other ministry officials.

"The Commissioner, Special Needs Education and the former Chairperson Board of Governors were the ones fuelling disputes in the school," Muyingo said.

Lawmakers agreed with the Equal Opportunities Commission findings and called for the investigation of commissioner, Bugoosi.

The disputes

Mbale School for the Deaf has had several incidents in the recent years.

For example, in April this year, the community in Busoba stormed the school accusing the head teacher, Sister Rose Nelima of mismanaging government funds to the school.

It was however discovered that the attack by locals was stage managed by the former chairperson for the school board of governors, Stephen Masiga.

Meanwhile, a month later, students at the school held a strike, which was followed by old students in Kampala a week later as they accused the school head of mistreating students and teachers.

It was however discovered that these strikes had been allegedly fueled by commissioner for special needs in the Ministry of Education, Sarah Bugoosi.

It is said the strikes targeted the head teacher, Nelima.

Head teacher transfer

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the ministry transferred Nelima and posted Dismus Wandulu as the new head teacher for the school, amid ongoing investigations by parliament's education committee and State House Anti Corruption Unit.

In an August, 23, 2023 letter, Wandulu was informed by Richard Enyomu, on behalf of the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary that he had been transferred from Namawanga Secondary School to head Mbale School for the Deaf "with immediate effect."

Appearing before parliament, the Commissioner Business Technical and Vocational Training, Safinah Museene said Wandulu was among those vetted found capable to head the school.

She was however quick to add that his transfer will be halted until the investigations are concluded.

"It is unfortunate that the transfer letter came in during investigations. We can halt the transfer until investigations are complete," Museene said.

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo said the ministry will investigate the allegations against commissioner Bugoosi accused of fueling conflicts between the deaf students and those who hear.

"I am happy that the transfers have been halted. We shall wait for the committee's report because it will help us to put our house in order," Muyingo told parliament.

MPs react

MPs on parliament's education committee expressed concern over what is happening at the school.

Richard Wanda , the Bungokho Central MP pointed out that the removal of the former head teacher casts doubts on the ministry's commitment to the continuity of the school, saying that during her tenure, the school made progress.

"The Nun was head hunted because of her experience. Why transfer someone who is well experienced and replace with someone who is not experienced. The Nun has attracted more funders and that is why interests are now growing," Wanda said.

Charles Onen from Laro-Pece Division asked the minister to remove Commissioner Bugoosi from the ministry, since she has been implicated in causing the conflicts.

"Investigations into the matter started but the commissioner is still making transfers. I propose these transfers should be cancelled," Onen said.

Bugoosi speaks out

In her defence before the committee, the Commissioner in charge of special needs at the Ministry of Education, Sarah Bugoosi denied the accusations.

She said all she was doing was implementing decisions undertaken by the ministry.

"I do not have any friction with the school. I have visited the school many times and I have not caused any commotion," Bugoosi said.

Mbale School for the Deaf was started in 20028 as a presidential initiative to provide secondary education for students with hearing impairments.

The school is located in Bunambutye Parish, Busoba Sub County, Mbale district.