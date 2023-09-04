Kenya: Mudavadi to Represent Ruto at Mnangagwa's Swearing in Harare

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary will leave the country on Sunday for a 2-day visit to Zimbabwe where he represent President William Ruto at the second-term inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa slated for Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Mudavadi's Press Office said Kenya underscores the strong relations between the two countries conveying the country's goodwill message to Mnangagwa on his re-election for the second term.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, H.E President William Ruto congratulates President-elect, H.E Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election for the second term," read the statement.

President Ruto praised the people of Zimbabwe for peacefully exercising their democratic right, reaffirming Kenya's support for Zimbabwe's development.

"President William Ruto commends the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for peacefully exercising their constitutional right during the election process," read the statement.

"Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening the long-standing relationship it shares with the government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe."

Mnangagwa won a contested in August after garnering 52.6 per cent of the vote according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, defeating his opponent Nelson Chamisa who got 44 per cent of the vote under the Citizens Coalition for Change party.