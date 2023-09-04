Kenya: KWS Installs Solar-Powered Vehicle Charging Station at Nairobi National Park

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has installed the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at Nairobi National Park in efforts to advance environmentally friendly mobility.

In a statement on Sunday, KWS stated since electric vehicles make harmful carbon emissions, they have significant benefits for conservation areas.

The organization noted that electric vehicles use renewable energy sources and help to reduce noise pollution.

"In our concerted effort to make our conservation areas more environmentally friendly, we have today taken a significant step by installing the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at Nairobi National Park," KWS stated.

The installation comes as Kenya is hosting the Africa Climate Summit which will focus on the theme, 'Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World' and aims to champion a positive, climate-compatible vision for Africa.

The Summit set to begin on Monday will bring together over 20,000 leaders and investors from Africa and beyond. Among them will be 17 Heads of State and government.

The Summit will provide a platform to inform, shape, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, culminating in the development of the Nairobi Declaration.