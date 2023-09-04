Kenya: Mercy Corps Roots for Locally Tailored Solutions to Climate Change

Nairobi — Mercy Corps, a Non-Governmental Organization involved in climate adaptation programmes, has urged African leaders to push for homegrown solutions at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit slated for September 4 to 6 in Nairobi.

Allison Huggins, Deputy Regional Director for Africa at Mercy Corps, acknowledged the devastating climate-driven catastrophes continually wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods across the continent calling for quick interventions.

She cited unprecedented droughts, catastrophic floods, and deadly storms as increasingly unpredictable and lethal climate disasters that pose existential threats

Huggins emphasized the imperative for African leaders to unite and champion locally tailored solutions to combat these challenges given that the continent bears the brunt of climate-related impacts.

"African leaders now stand at a pivotal crossroads, endowed with the power to shape a legacy transcending borders and time," Huggins said.

"This pivotal juncture urges them to vividly demonstrate and articulate Africa's vision and illustrate the solutions and innovations that benefit the continent and the global community."

Advancing climate action

Huggins stressed that the upcoming summit which will bring together over 20,000 delegates from across the world, signifies a significant milestone in Africa's commitment to advancing climate action

She stated that the summit offers a vital platform for showcasing Africa's remarkable potential to forge effective climate solutions.

The Regional Director for Africa at Mercy Corps also emphasized that Africa's dynamic and youthful population possesses essential qualities required to address complex climate challenges.

She noted their resilience, innovative spirit, and unwavering determination to reshape approaches and solutions to environmental crises.

In plea to global leaders, Huggins urged them to do more to support Africa in confronting the effects of climate change.

"Climate change is a global challenge that knows no boundaries. Leaving African nations to battle it alone is not an option. This is not just a matter of conscience; it's a reflection of our shared responsibility to build a more equitable and resilient world," he added.

Huggins appealed to leaders to prioritize investments in long-term solutions, rethink Africa's food systems, invest in renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, and embrace eco-friendly technologies.

Furthermore, she advised prioritizing communities in the fight against climate change.

"Failing to invest in Africa's potential would have far-reaching consequences for the world," she said.

Mercy Corps is a global team of over 5,400 humanitarians working to create a world where everyone can prosper.

It operates in more than 40 countries affected by crisis, disaster, poverty, and climate change.

The organization works alongside communities, local governments, forward-thinking corporations, and social entrepreneurs to meet urgent needs and develop long-term solutions to make lasting change possible.