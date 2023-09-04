Uganda: Tax Collectors Are Not Listening to us, Property Owners Claim During Hoima Tax Civic Engagement

Property owners in Hoima have decried the lack of engagement between themselves and tax collection authorities, which they say has caused misunderstandings since there is so much information that they do not get regarding their tax obligations viz their benefits.

The property owners state that they should be involved in the tax collection process for a better understanding.

"What we are asking the taxing authorities is to listen to us especially when things are not going so well," John Magara, the proprietor of Bwendero Sugar firm noted.

Edward Isingoma, the Hoima City Speaker acknowledged the need for proper involvement of all stake holders for a better tax system for the city.

"We must be able to involve you and it is your right to demand constantly that we inform you what is going on and we consult you so you have a hand in what we do for the good of everyone," Isingoma said.

This was during a civic engagement organised by RippleNami Uganda at Buffalo Hotel in Hoima City.

The civic engagement was to discuss the rights of property owners to service delivery and fair and equitable taxation when it comes to the collection and administration of property rates.

The discussion is part of the "Services and fair tax for property owners" campaign that seeks to advocate for the rights of property taxpayers to quality public services while stressing fairness, equity, reciprocity, and accountability from the Local Government in how property rates are managed.

Hoima City Authority commenced property valuations throughout the city in February 2022, targeting properties to be taxed in the next five years, beginning next financial year. The exercise ended in February 2023.

The comprehensive GIS enabled property valuation exercise is being carried out by Knight Frank Uganda, with the support of USAID, as part of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development (DRM4D) project.

According to the deputy City Mayor, Brian Kaboyo Hoima city's total budget stands at thirty (30) billion shillings; a total of two hundred (200) million comes from local revenue collection realised from property rates, trading licenses, and other taxes imposed on the business community within the city boundaries.

The tax collected caters to infrastructure development like roads, and services like sanitation and garbage collection, antimalarial drugs and clean water, and security, among other services provided through the City Council.

A property owner, who preferred anonymity, says property rates are an important revenue source for the city, yet it continues to exhibit gaps.

The hope is that after the current valuation exercise, tax revenues will increase since many new property developments have taken place since Hoima attained city status.