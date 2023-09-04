Uganda: PM Nabbanja Kwepichas With Gravity Omutujju's Mother As Live Cow Dances On Stage

3 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was recently seen on stage in Nakasongola singing Gravity Omutujju's ( Gereson Wabuyi) okwepicha song, many would not have told it was a rehearsal from the big day at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Prime Minister was the chief guest at the Okwepicha concert which saw Gravity stamp his authority on the venue for the second time in a row.

Indeed the "embuzi zakutude" singer was done proving he could bring people to fill the venue that he instead introduced livestock, bringing with him (not a goat) but a live cow to open the stage with dance.

The cow made movements around the stage in coded choreography, waltzing across the stage before it was guided off the stage to allow Gravity Omutujju to announce his entry too.

Omutujju literally killed the entrance session, appearing from the audience on a zip line. He might have undermined the fact that Ugandan revellers can beckon him to the ground! Of course, they snatched him from the zip line, bringing his flight to a temporary halt. He now needed some engineering work to procure him to the stage in a far slower manner than he had envisaged.

The music then started rolling out, until the much-awaited Kwepicha song which was sung mostly by those who paid to watch him sing.

While all this happened, Gravity Omutujju's mother Kajoina Jane watched with a lot of fulfilment, it is possible she was kicking herself for ever cooking a dream that her son should be something else rather than an artiste.

Speaking about dreams and fulfilment, her own dream of meeting Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at close range was realised. Gravity asked that the two women Kwepicha ( take a picture together) because his mother is a fan of the Prime Minister.

Nabbanja thanked Gravity for inviting her, adding that she would never let him down.

"I have just started supporting you and this is not about to end," Nabbanja bragged as she placed a brown envelope in Gravity's sweaty palms.

