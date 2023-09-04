Tunisia: Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation Sign MOU

Tunis/Tunisia — During a business visit to Jordan from August 29 to 31, representatives of the Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITUNIS) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and encourage investment.

The memorandum was signed at the closing ceremony of the "Intellectual Property Capacities for Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth in the Mediterranean Region» (IPMED), funded by the ENICBCMed Mediterranean Basin Programme, a cross-border cooperation (CBC) initiative implemented by the European Union (EU) under the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI). It brings together Tunisia, Jordan, Italy and Greece, according to a press release issued by CCI Tunis.

The CCI Tunis delegation held bilateral meetings with businessmen and investors from the Amman Chamber of Commerce, during which they reviewed investment and trade opportunities between the two countries and ways to develop them to promote joint trade.

CCITUNIS also signed a cooperation agreement with the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum with the aim of creating a network between Tunisian, Jordanian and Palestinian businessmen, identifying joint employment opportunities and exchanging experiences.

The two parties agreed to exchange economic information and data on investment and the business climate.