Tunisia: Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation Sign MOU

31 August 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — During a business visit to Jordan from August 29 to 31, representatives of the Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITUNIS) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and encourage investment.

The memorandum was signed at the closing ceremony of the "Intellectual Property Capacities for Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth in the Mediterranean Region» (IPMED), funded by the ENICBCMed Mediterranean Basin Programme, a cross-border cooperation (CBC) initiative implemented by the European Union (EU) under the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI). It brings together Tunisia, Jordan, Italy and Greece, according to a press release issued by CCI Tunis.

The CCI Tunis delegation held bilateral meetings with businessmen and investors from the Amman Chamber of Commerce, during which they reviewed investment and trade opportunities between the two countries and ways to develop them to promote joint trade.

CCITUNIS also signed a cooperation agreement with the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum with the aim of creating a network between Tunisian, Jordanian and Palestinian businessmen, identifying joint employment opportunities and exchanging experiences.

The two parties agreed to exchange economic information and data on investment and the business climate.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.