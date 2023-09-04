Africa: Guterres Urges Global Youth to Lead Climate Advocacy Efforts

Nairobi — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the youth from across the globe to take the lead in pushing for solutions to climate change.

Guterres who will be part of the 20,000 plus delegates expected to convene in Nairobi for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit set to begin on Monday noted "the determination of young people worldwide is responsible for much of the Cliamte Action that we have seen."

The summit seeks to champion a green growth agenda and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world.

In his message to the world youth, the UN Secretary-General acknowledged the pivotal role young people have played in driving climate action and urged to step up their efforts in tackling the adverse of climate change.

"You are what climate leadership looks like, at the Africa climate summit in Nairobi, I will be urging all leaders to act," Guterres said as he appealed to the youth to do more to address climate change.

"And I ask you to turn up the volume in calling for change, the United Nation stands with you."

Guterres emphasized that unity is the key to creating a better world for all.

The Africa Climate Summit, spearheaded by President Ruto, aims to address the escalating challenges posed by climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

Combating pollution

The Summit will provide a platform to inform, shape, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, culminating in the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

President Ruto recently appealed to the international community to take bold steps to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said it was unfair for developed countries to continue powering their industries using highly polluting and emissions-generating fossil fuel technologies.

The President noted that climate change -- as a result of pollution -- has affected Africa the most despite being the least contributor of global pollution.

"It is now imperative for the international community to urgently undertake resolute climate action programmes to reverse climate change," he said on April 29.

The President asked African leaders to speak boldly on issues affecting the continent, especially on unfair treatment by international institutions.

He said the leaders must push for radical reform of multilateral financial institutions and the international financial system to make it more just.

"The reform will liberate Africa and provide the fiscal space necessary to invest in the infrastructures and institutions needed to support the global transition to clean, green, African industrialisation."