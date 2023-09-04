Botswana: Southern Farmers to Celebrate Accomplishments

Gaborone — Farmers in the southern region will celebrate their gains and achievements in the sector, at J11 Gala Dinner billed for Debswana Club in Jwaneng on Saturday.

Hosted and organised by a budding farmer, Mr Abdul-Rasheed Khan, in collaboration with Southern District Beef Farmers Association and Letlhabile Southern Youth Farmers, the farmers' gala dinner will recognise and award farmers for their achievements.

Eight awards ranging from crop, small stock, vegetable, beef as well as human resources are among those that will be awarded to farmers.

"This gala dinner is meant also for networking among farmers as we will be bringing renowned, aspiring and upcoming farmers to engage on conversations around improving farming and achievements," said Mr Khan at a press conference in Gaborone on Wednesday.

Mr Khan who completed his BGCSE last year at St Joseph's College said the event was also meant to attract young people to the farming sector as a lucrative career.

He said the farming sector needed young people for their innovative ideas, which would eventually improve the sector.

Mr Khan pledged to host the event annually and at different regions in the country, his vision being to grow the concept.

He said farmers should not only celebrate their achievements on market days, but also needed to gather at corporate farming events and engage on farming issues.

BOPA