South Africa: Electricity Minister Attends African Climate Summit

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS).

The summit takes place from 4 - 6 September under the theme, 'Green Growth and Climate Finance for Africa and the World'.

"The summit is hosted by the government of Kenya as the African Union (AU) Chair of the Committee of African Heads of States on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

"The ACS will draw African Heads of State, global leaders and multiple stakeholders to deliberate, collaborate and exchange knowledge and experiences on climate change action and sustainability in Africa," the Ministry said in a statement.

The statement outlined the Minister's participation at the summit.

"Joining the South African delegation - led by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy - Minister Ramokgopa has been invited to participate in a ministerial panel focusing on 'Africa's Green Hydrogen, Industry & Trade Potential'.

"This session, which takes place today, will outline Africa's potential for green industrial production and massive untapped green hydrogen production potential, providing the opportunity to meet local, regional and global demand for energy, industrial feedstock and derivative products such as fuels and fertiliser, and to drive significant economic growth.

"On Tuesday, the Minister will participate in the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) forum, where he will engage in a panel session on 'Financing Green Hydrogen in Africa - from Bridgetown to Nairobi'," the statement read.

The proceedings of the summit can be viewed on the following livestreaming links set up by the ACS:

LinkedIn Live Schedule: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7103313166712864768/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/CCXHKjaH0F0?feature=share

Website: https://acs23.org/live-stream

Meanwhile, the Ministry said Ramokgopa is concerned following the ramping up of load shedding to Stage 5 on Sunday.

"The Minister is concerned about the current load shedding Stage 5 situation and is in constant contact with the leadership of Eskom's Generation team to ensure that units are returned to service as speedily as possible," the ministry said.