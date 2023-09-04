Rwanda: Kagame, Idris Elba Discuss Elevation of Creative Arts in Rwanda

Renowned British actor and musician, Idris Elba met with President Paul Kagame on September 1, and discussed several opportunities for partnerships in developing the creative arts industry in Rwanda.

A post made on X (formerly Twitter) by the President's office indicated that Elba was in company of his his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, a Canadian model and UN Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The duo came to Rwanda for the 19th Kwita Izina Ceremony held in Kinigi, at the footsteps of the Volcanoes National Park - home to the mountain gorillas. Idris Elba and Dhowre named the baby gorilla Narame, which loosely translated as "long life."

The meeting between the Kagame and the Elbas explored opportunities for partnerships that could elevate Rwanda's creative arts industry to new heights.

President Kagame also received @IdrisElba, British actor, musician and producer, and @Sabrinadhowre, Canadian model and activist who is UN Goodwill Ambassador for @IFAD to discuss opportunities for partnerships in developing the creative arts industry. The couple named their baby... pic.twitter.com/nq4tdMP04g-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) September 1, 2023

President Kagame and the celebrity couple engaged and weighed in on harnessing the immense talent within the nation and create a thriving ecosystem for artists.

In a related development, prior to meeting Elba and the wife, Kagame received Cyrille Bolloré, CEO of Bolloré Transport and Logistics. They to discuss the company's current and future investments in Rwanda.

The French business guru who was also in Rwanda for the gorilla naming ceremony had earlier in the day named his baby gorilla Mugisha implying "gift"

Also, Kagame meet at his office with the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and her delegation. The UNESCO Director-General was also in the country for the same event and named her baby gorilla Ikirango meaning "emblem"