Rwanda: Thank You for Your Service - Kagame to Retired Generals

President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Friday, September 1, met with recently retired Generals and senior officers, during which he thanked them for their service.

The retirements announced early this week saw top Generals including two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, and two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi.

The list also included five Major Generals; Martin Nzaramba, Eric Murokore, Augustin Turagara, Charles Karamba and Albert Murasira while the Brigadier Generals are three, Chris Murari, Didace Ndahiro and Emmanuel Ndahiro.

Also discharged are several officers including those whose contracts of duty ended and others who left the army on medical grounds.

"The retired senior officers thanked the President (Kagame) for his leadership and committed to continuing their contribution to Rwanda's transformation through their respective expertise and mentoring the younger generation," reads a tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter) handle of President's office

Kabarebe and Kayonga have previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of RDF, while the other two have been service chiefs previously.

Kabarebe, who also once served as the defence minister, is currently the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, while Kamanzi is Rwanda's Ambassador to Russia.