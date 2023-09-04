Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya Presents Credentials

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, on Friday, September 1, presented his letters of credence to the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto.

While presenting his credentials, the High Commissioner commended the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Rwanda, and pledged to further bolster these ties for the benefit of the two peoples.

Ngoga also lauded Kenya's pivotal role in maintaining regional peace and stability, and the country's pursuit of regional integration, noting that Rwanda will continue to support bilateral and regional initiatives seeking to foster peace, integration and development.

Ruto also applauded the existing long and cordial relations between his country and Rwanda, and assured Ngoga Kenya's support as he discharges his mandate.

Prior to his appointment in March this year, Ngoga was the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), an office he assumed in 2015. He also previously served as Rwanda's Prosecutor General.

On the ambassadorial role in Nairobi, Ngoga replaces Ambassador Richard Masozera who has been appointed to lead Rwanda's diplomatic mission in Czech Republic in March this year.

The relations between Kenya and Rwanda have been growing over the years, thanks to the political goodwill on both ends. The recent development to take the relations between the two countries to greater heights is the two-day State Visit of President Ruto to Kigali in April this year, months after his counterpart President Paul Kagame attended his swearing-in as the fifth Kenyan President in September last year.

During his visit to Kigali, the two Heads of State witnessed the signing of numerous cooperation agreements in various fields, namely correctional services, diplomatic training, ICT, health, youth, cooperatives, capacity development, gender and child development, education, and agriculture.

The two countries also work together in the framework of the East African Community (EAC), to which they are both member states, especially in trade, investment and security among others.