Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Multi-Direction Attack On Key Town

Qoryoley — Al-Shabaab has launched a serious attack in several directions in the Qoryoley district in the Lower Shabelle region, in southern Somalia.

The attack led to a face-to-face battle between Al-Shabaab and the government forces, supported by local fighters, according to an eyewitness speaking to Shabelle Radio.

The multi-directional assault has resulted in death and injury to civilians and both warring sides, but the official casualty number has not been confirmed yet.

African Union forces based in the eastern part of the district bombed Al-Shabaab, causing them to push back. The situation returned to normal after the attackers were overpowered.

The major attack at Qoryooley town, about 120 km southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital comes as government forces battle the militants in the central regions - Galmudug.

Al-Shabaab said they briefly took the city and seized a sizeable amount of weapons and ammunition from the government soldiers." Government security officials neither confirmed nor denied the militants' claim.

The group has fought for more than a decade to topple the internationally-recognised Somali government and carries out regular attacks against civilian and government targets, despite losing much of the territory it once controlled.