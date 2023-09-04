South Africa: Ramaphosa - No Evidence That South Africa Sold Weapons to Russia

4 September 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

South Africa's president said Sunday that an independent panel has found that there is no evidence that a Russian ship gathered weapons in South Africa for Russia.

Reuben Brigety, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, alleged in May that a Russian ship had docked at Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town to receive a shipment of weapons that would be transported to Russia.

"None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday. "No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported."

The allegations raised issues concerning South Africa's neutrality about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could have exposed the African nation to the possibility of Western sanctions.

The South African leader said the allegations "tarnished" the country's image.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.