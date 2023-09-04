Eritrea: 62nd Anniversary of Armed Struggle for Independence

1 September 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — 01 September 2023- The 62nd anniversary of the armed struggle for Eritrea's Independence was colorfully commemorated with a musical concert organized at Cinema Roma.

The program was organized by the National Holidays Coordinating Committee and was broadcast live by Eritrean Television and the National Radio (Dimtsi Hafash).

The musical concert included musical drama, poetry and other performances depicting the unity and resilience of the Eritrean people demonstrated, the heavy sacrifice paid, as well as the unity and steadfastness of the Eritrean people during the armed struggle for independence and beyond.

