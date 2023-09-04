Eritrea: Photo Exhibition in Connection With Beginning of Armed Struggle Anniversary

1 September 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 September 2023- A photo exhibition organized by the board of the liberation fighters association staged in connection with the 62nd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrea's Independence was officially opened today, 01 September at the Asmara Municipality area.

The photo exhibition which featured 1 thousand 300 photographs showcasing the Barentu operation in 1985 was officially opened by Maj. Gen. Asmerom Gerezgihier, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces for Logistics.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in which Ministers and senior Government and PFDJ officials took part, Mr. Solomon Tewolde, chairman of the association, said that the objective of the photo exhibition was to transfer the heroic feat demonstrated by the gallant liberation fighters in the Barentu operation in 1985 to the young generation.

Mr. Solomon also said that there is a plan to organize similar exhibitions on the other operations conducted during the armed struggle for independence.

The exhibition will be open to the public until 5 September.

