Eritrea: President Isaias Met President of African Development Bank

1 September 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 September 2023 - President Isaias Afwerki this afternoon met and held talks at Denden Guest House with Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

At the meeting, the two sides held an extensive discussion on the ongoing and new areas of cooperation including in the sectors of agriculture, energy, and coastal development among others.

They also agreed to work out prioritizing the implementation of the programs.

Speaking to Erina, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina noted that he has conducted a fruitful discussion with President Isaias Afwerki, and expressed readiness to cooperate with Eritrea in the implementation of development programs.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, Minister of Finance and National Development, and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ.

