We have been following the deliberate propagation of outrageous lies and slander on social media to insinuate the existence of arms smuggling activities on the Eritrean-Sudanese border. This is no coincidence, as its malicious goals are evident.

Unfortunately, these lies have also been recycled by certain media outlets without any verification.

The irresponsible conduct of stoking conflict through lies must stop!

Eritrean News Agency

Asmara

September 1, 2023