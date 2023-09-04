South Africa: Man Arrested for Alleged Fraud and Contravention of the Tax Administration Act

press release

Mpumalanga — Sibusiso Herbert Madonsela (52) was arrested by the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for alleged fraud and the contravention of Tax Administration Act.

It is alleged that during 2019, Madonsela unlawfully and falsely with an intent to defraud SARS submitted Tax Returns for his company ZUC Construction. The South African Revenue Services suffered a loss amount of R4 043 653.26. The matter was referred to the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Corruption Investigation for further probe. During investigation Madonsela was linked to the crime and he was arrested.

Madonsela appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates' Court on Friday, 01 September 2023 and he was granted bail of R 10 000.00. The case was postponed to 15 September 2023 for transferring the case to Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)