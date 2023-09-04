Sudan: 10+ Lawyers Targeted and Killed in South Darfur

Nyala — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) reported that more than 10 lawyers and human rights defenders were killed in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, within a month and a half. Armed militias are deliberately targeting and storming the homes of lawyers and human rights defenders.

The DBA is deeply concerned about the growing phenomenon of militias killing, robbing, and intimidating lawyers and human rights defenders in Nyala.

Human rights defender Tamid Ahmed Khamis Rayan, a lawyer in Benyala, was killed last week inside his home in the El Wahda neighbourhood while resisting an armed group that stormed his house, the DBA explained.

Another young man, Ali El Hadi Ali Adam, was killed by an armed militia in the El Wadi neighbourhood in east Nyala. Members of the armed militia also wounded Mohamed Hassan Rahma.

Many others faced similar threats.

