Tunisia: Former National Soccer Coach Ameur Hizem Passes Away

Tunis/Tunisia — Former national soccer coach Ameur Hizem passed away on Monday at the age of 85.

Hizem coached the national 'A' team on three occasions (November 1970 to July 1974, December 1978 to April 1979 and September 1980 to April 1981), as well as US Monastir (three times) as well as Stade Tunisien, Club Africain and EM Mahdia.

As a coach, he won the gold medal in the 1973 Palestine Cup of Nations, the silver at the 1971 Mediterranean Games in Izmir and two Maghreb Club Cups with CA (1975 and 1976).