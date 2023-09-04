Somalia: Somali Govt Deploys Elite Forces to Frontlines As War Take New Shape

Mogadishu, Somalia — The government of Somalia has deployed elite troops to the front lines of the war, especially in the east of the Galgaduud region, after army retreats.

A total of 1,500 soldiers have been sent to the central region from the coastal town of Adale in the Middle Shabelle region, where President Hassan Sheikh is making mobilization.

The head of state is in Mahas town, eastern Hiran region, where is holding talks with local clan militia leaders and officials to help the government in the final push against Al-Shabaab.

Yasin Fareey, a member of the Somali Parliament wished the National Army to remove Al-Shabaab from the remaining pockets in Galmudug state after the loss of Elbur town.

"We are emphasizing here that your government is on your side," said MP Fareey while speaking at the army farewell ceremony.

Ever since some troops left the front lines of the war, there have been efforts to convince the troops to go back to their camps and resume fighting with the Al-Shabaab group.

Somalia launched a "total war" against al-Shabaab in August last year. In the first phase, Somali forces concentrated on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, supporting local clans that were rebelling against al-Shabaab.